Environment

Deposit-refund system for recyclable containers in Romania might be delayed again

14 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The enforcement of the deposit-refund system SGR, which provides for the payment of RON 0.5 when purchasing a product packaged in containers smaller than 3 liters, refundable upon the return of the container, could be postponed again.

RetuRO, the system manager in which the state holds 20% of the shares, requests a “strategic” delay, Adevarul reported.

“RetuRO has officially requested, through a note sent to the Ministry of Environment, Water and Forests, an extension of at least three months for the commissioning of the deposit-refund system,” the administrator informed.

“After an extensive and detailed assessment of what still needs to be done to have a working system and the complex challenges encountered, we are certain that a premature launch could jeopardize the trust of consumers, producers and traders, undermining the system from the start,” said Gemma Webb, CEO & President of the Board of RetuRO.

(Photo: Dm Stock Production/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
Environment

Deposit-refund system for recyclable containers in Romania might be delayed again

14 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The enforcement of the deposit-refund system SGR, which provides for the payment of RON 0.5 when purchasing a product packaged in containers smaller than 3 liters, refundable upon the return of the container, could be postponed again.

RetuRO, the system manager in which the state holds 20% of the shares, requests a “strategic” delay, Adevarul reported.

“RetuRO has officially requested, through a note sent to the Ministry of Environment, Water and Forests, an extension of at least three months for the commissioning of the deposit-refund system,” the administrator informed.

“After an extensive and detailed assessment of what still needs to be done to have a working system and the complex challenges encountered, we are certain that a premature launch could jeopardize the trust of consumers, producers and traders, undermining the system from the start,” said Gemma Webb, CEO & President of the Board of RetuRO.

(Photo: Dm Stock Production/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline
27 August 2023
Society
Update: Two dead and 57 injured after massive blasts at LPG fuel station in Romania
23 August 2023
Politics
Austria still opposes Schengen expansion to Romania, Bulgaria
17 August 2023
Analyses
Top 100 biggest companies in Romania by turnover