Transport

Austria's Porr builds container terminal in Constanta port for DP World

17 July 2023

The local subsidiary of Austrian group Porr, Porr Construct, won the tender and will build for RON 274 mln (EUR 55 mln) a new container terminal for Constanta South Container Terminal (CSCT), owned by port operator DP World.

The project is financed from European funds, from the state budget and the own funds of the company.

"It's a modal terminal, and we call it that because it's a continuation of the existing terminal. It has and will be related to operating berths and rail operations and will also provide a lot of support to road traffic," Cornel Peleanu, project manager, said in May when the investment was announced, Economedia.ro reported.

The multimodal terminal will cover 12 hectares and comes as an extension of the one that CSCT already operates, to increase the storage and handling capacity of goods and goods, given the increase in the volume trafficked in Constanta.

Approximately 5 hectares will be destined for goods storage, 3 hectares will be access areas, 3 hectares adjacent spaces, and the rest will be green spaces.

The project will be completed within 24 months. 

(Photo source: Andreykuzmin/Dreamstime.com)

1

