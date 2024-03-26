Politics

Polls show diverging outcomes for Bucharest mayor elections

26 March 2024

A poll carried out by Sociopol for Romania’s ruling coalition PSD-PNL shows that incumbent Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan (backed by USR and its partners) would get another term with 34% of the votes versus only 30% for his main rival Cristian Popeacu Piedone (quasi-independent), followed by the candidate of the ruling coalition (Catalin Cirstoiu) with only 26%, Hotnews.ro reported.

Meanwhile, the Avangarde poll conducted for Digi24 rates quasi-independent candidate Cristian Popescu Piedone at a massive 44%, 177 percentage points (pp) ahead of his rival Nicusor Dan, while ruling coalition’s Catalin Cirstoiu would get only 16% of the votes.

However diverging these two polls may seem, they indicate that the major battle for the seat of mayor in Bucharest will occur between Popescu Piedone, seen as the second (hidden) candidate of the Social Democrats, and Nicusor Dan. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Alexandru Busca)

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Alexandru Busca)

