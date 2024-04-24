Poll shows Romania’s far-right parties lose ground but remain second-largest force

A poll conducted by INSCOP for News.ro during April 12-20 shows that the ruling coalition made up of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the National Liberal Party (PNL) consolidated their position to 46.6% of votes (43.7% in March) expected in the upcoming European Parliament elections on June 9.

The far-right parties AUR (George Simion) and SOS Romania (Diana Sosoaca) lost a combined 6 percentage points compared to the latest poll carried out in March but remain the second-largest political force if taken together, with 16.7 (20.6% in March) and 4.5% (6.4% in March) of the votes respectively.

The score of the United Righ Alliance (ADU) remained virtually steady at 13.8% (13.7% in March).

Almost 60% of Romanians declare they will vote in the European parliamentary and local elections on June 9. Even if the actual figure of attendance is closer to 50%, the statements of the participants in the survey indicate a high level of interest in the two types of elections.

ADU (76%) and PSD-PNL voters (69%), people aged between 45 and 59 (67%), and those with higher education (67%) say in a higher proportion than average that they will certainly go to the vote.

