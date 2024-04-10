Poll confirms Bucharest mayor likely to get another term

The independent mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, would win another term with 35%-37% of the votes, defeating his main challenger, Cristian Popescu Piedone (30%-31%), according to the latest poll conducted by Atlas Intelligence for Digi24.

The candidate of the ruling coalition (PSD-PNL), Catalin Cirstoiu, would come in third place with only 16%-17% of the votes.

A more relevant candidate of the radical party AUR, such as Cosmin Gusa, would attract a small number of votes from Nicusor Dan and Catalin Cirstoiu – but not from Cristian Popescu Piedone. This is consistent with the finding that Nicusor Dan (and most likely Catalin Cirstoiu) is preferred mainly by voters with higher education, unlike Cristian Popescu Piedone.

When it comes to the votes for the City Council in Bucharest, the ruling alliance of Social Democrats (PSD) and Liberals (PNL) is likely to have the largest number of councilors as they would get together the support of 41.5% of the votes with an option. The United Right alliance (USR-PMP-FD) follows with 34.3% of the votes.

Nicusor Dan recently said that he would negotiate with the Liberal councilors to restore the majority formed by USR and PNL during the past term, and this remains a viable option, provided he manages to get another term.

The radical party AUR would get 9.8% of the votes, followed by PUSL (the party of Cristian Popescu Piedone) with 6.5%.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Cosmin Enache)