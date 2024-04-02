Politics

Poll shows a dominant “grand coalition” and divided opposition in Romania

02 April 2024

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) and Liberal Party (PSD) would get together 53% of the votes in the elections for the European Parliament and would dominate the local elections as well with 35% respectively 21% of the votes, according to the latest CURS poll carried out in March.

The moderate United Right Alliance (USR-PMP-FD) and radical AUR party would get 14% of the votes each in the European elections and similar support (13% of the votes) in the local elections, according to the poll quoted by Hotnews.ro.

Radical SOS Romania and ethnic Hungarian party UDMR would get 5% of the votes in the European elections and 4%-5% in the local elections.

The CURS survey was conducted between March 19-28 on a sample of 1,067 people with a margin of error of +/-3%.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

