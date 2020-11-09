Poll shows tight race for Bucharest mayor seat

The race between civic activist Nicusor Dan and incumbent mayor Gabriela Firea for the Bucharest mayor seat is very tight, according to an internal poll carried out by the National Liberal Party (PNL), which supports Nicusor Dan’s candidacy.

Nicusor Dan leads with 31% of the intended vote but Gabriela Firea is close, with 29%, given that the poll has a margin for error of 3.7%. Former president Traian Basescu is third, with a potential score of 10%, according to Hotnews.ro.

However, about 22% of the respondents haven’t decided on a candidate yet. Some 840 people participated in this survey.

Nicusor Dan, a mathematician and civic activist, runs for the third time in the Bucharest local elections. This time, he has the support of a center-right coalition made of the ruling National Liberal Party (PNL) and the USR-PLUS Alliance. Meanwhile, Gabriela Firea is supported by the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the main opposition party.

