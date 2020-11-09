Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/11/2020 - 11:08
Politics
Poll shows tight race for Bucharest mayor seat
11 September 2020
The race between civic activist Nicusor Dan and incumbent mayor Gabriela Firea for the Bucharest mayor seat is very tight, according to an internal poll carried out by the National Liberal Party (PNL), which supports Nicusor Dan’s candidacy.

Nicusor Dan leads with 31% of the intended vote but Gabriela Firea is close, with 29%, given that the poll has a margin for error of 3.7%. Former president Traian Basescu is third, with a potential score of 10%, according to Hotnews.ro.

However, about 22% of the respondents haven’t decided on a candidate yet. Some 840 people participated in this survey.

Nicusor Dan, a mathematician and civic activist, runs for the third time in the Bucharest local elections. This time, he has the support of a center-right coalition made of the ruling National Liberal Party (PNL) and the USR-PLUS Alliance. Meanwhile, Gabriela Firea is supported by the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the main opposition party.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

