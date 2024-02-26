Poll: Bucharest mayor Nicuşor Dan followed closely by Social Democrats’ would-be challenger

With 36% of the voters’ support, Bucharest mayor Nicuşor Dan is only 3pp ahead of his most probable challenger, former Social Democrat mayor Gabriela Firea (33%).

Roughly 30% of the interviewees evaluated the activity of the general mayor, Nicuşor Dan, during the three years of his mandate as good, 4% - very good, while 29% believe that the mayor had a bad activity, and 30% - very bad.

Nicuşor Dan is an independent candidate supported by the USR-PMP-Forţa Dreptei Alliance.

Other candidates covered by the poll are Sebastian Burduja (PNL, 8%), Mihai Enache (AUR, 8%), and Diana Şoşoacă (SOS, 5%), Digi24 reported. Although not among the candidates outlined in the poll, district mayor Cristian Popescu Piedone was indicated by 10% of respondents.

Of those asked, 50% are undecided whether to vote or not.

In terms of parties, the Social Democratic Party leads with 34% of the voters’ support, followed by USR-PMP-Forţa Dreptei - 23%, the National Liberal Party - 16%, AUR - 13%, SOS - 6%, PUSL - 6%, and other - 3%.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Cosmin Enache)