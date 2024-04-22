New poll shows Bucharest mayor likely to win another term

Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan would win the local elections with 46.1% of the votes – at a relatively thin margin of only 5 percentage points ahead of his rival Cristian Popescu Piedone (41.1%), according to a poll carried out by Verifield for Nicusor Dan during April 10-17.

The error margin is 2.3 percentage points at 95% confidence.

The ruling coalition's candidate, Catalin Cirstoiu, is backed by 10.1% of the voters with an option, Bursa.ro reported.

When it comes to the vote for Bucharest City Council, the ruling coalition formed by Social Democrats (PSD) and Liberals (PNL) leads with 37.1% of the voters with an option, followed by the United Right Alliance (28.4%), AUR (8.9%), PUSL (the party headed by Dan Voiculescu businessman and aching Cristian Piopescu Piedone for the layoral seat, 8.6%), REPER (Dacian Ciolos' party, 5.7%), and SOS (Diana Sosoaca's party, 4.2%).

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Malina Norocea)