Radical party AUR close to overthrowing Liberals as second-largest in Romania

The latest poll, conducted by CURS in Romania, confirmed the leading position of the Social Democrats (31% of the votes) and also showed the radical party AUR (18%) very close to the Liberal Party (PNL, 19%).

Corruption is seen as the third most important problem (indicated as a significant issue by 16% of those polled) after the economic hardship (inflation, incomes). The special pensions and the war in Ukraine are seen as important issues by only 3% of those polled.

Furthermore, the SOS party of former AUR leading member Diana Sosoaca is likely to make it in Parliament with a 5% score.

The reformist party USR would get only 11% of the votes, far from the Liberals and radical AUR.

Ethnic Hungarians (UDMR) are seen at only 4% of the votes, meaning that the party would remain out of the Parliament.

(Photo: Vladographer/ Dreamstime)

