Politics

Radical party AUR close to overthrowing Liberals as second-largest in Romania

26 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The latest poll, conducted by CURS in Romania, confirmed the leading position of the Social Democrats (31% of the votes) and also showed the radical party AUR (18%) very close to the Liberal Party (PNL, 19%).

Corruption is seen as the third most important problem (indicated as a significant issue by 16% of those polled) after the economic hardship (inflation, incomes). The special pensions and the war in Ukraine are seen as important issues by only 3% of those polled. 

Furthermore, the SOS party of former AUR leading member Diana Sosoaca is likely to make it in Parliament with a 5% score.

The reformist party USR would get only 11% of the votes, far from the Liberals and radical AUR.

Ethnic Hungarians (UDMR) are seen at only 4% of the votes, meaning that the party would remain out of the Parliament.

(Photo: Vladographer/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
Politics

Radical party AUR close to overthrowing Liberals as second-largest in Romania

26 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The latest poll, conducted by CURS in Romania, confirmed the leading position of the Social Democrats (31% of the votes) and also showed the radical party AUR (18%) very close to the Liberal Party (PNL, 19%).

Corruption is seen as the third most important problem (indicated as a significant issue by 16% of those polled) after the economic hardship (inflation, incomes). The special pensions and the war in Ukraine are seen as important issues by only 3% of those polled. 

Furthermore, the SOS party of former AUR leading member Diana Sosoaca is likely to make it in Parliament with a 5% score.

The reformist party USR would get only 11% of the votes, far from the Liberals and radical AUR.

Ethnic Hungarians (UDMR) are seen at only 4% of the votes, meaning that the party would remain out of the Parliament.

(Photo: Vladographer/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline
27 August 2023
Society
Update: Two dead and 57 injured after massive blasts at LPG fuel station in Romania
23 August 2023
Politics
Austria still opposes Schengen expansion to Romania, Bulgaria