Political crisis takes EUR/RON exchange rate to new high

The political crisis determined by the new government change in Romania negatively impacted the EUR/RON exchange rate, which reached the highest level ever on Tuesday.

The euro gained 0.74% on the Romanian leu (RON) and the official exchange rate announced by Romania’s National Bank (BNR) was RON 4.6599 for EUR 1. On the interbank market, the EUR went even higher, reaching RON 4.665 before noon.

