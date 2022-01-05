Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 01/05/2022 - 08:15
Business

Poland hikes refinancing rate along interest rate normalisation wave in the region

05 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A week before the monetary board meeting at the Romanian National Bank (BNR), the Polish central bank hiked the refinancing rate in a largely expected move.

The Monetary Policy Committee of the National Bank of Poland (NBP) raised the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 2.25%, in line with analysts' estimates, Economica.net reported.

Nevertheless, this creates the context and terms for comparison for another rate hike BNR will probably decide at its January 10 monetary board meeting. BNR was at par with Poland in terms of monetary policy normalisation before the NBP announced its January 4 rate hike, in the context of pretty similar inflation profiles.

Poland's Consumer Price Index was at 7.8% in November, and NBP Governor Adam Glapinski has said the central bank now expects it to peak at 8.3% in June. Romania's headline inflation was also 7.8% YoY in November, and BNR said in November that it expected the inflation to rise up to 8.6% YoY in June 2022 as the temporary energy bill subsidies are phased out.

Romania's adjusted CORE inflation, showing the long-term dynamics of prices (linked to the monetary policy), increased to 4% YoY in October (not far from that in Poland) from 3.6% YoY in September.

Romania's refinancing rate is 1.75% at this moment, 50 bp below that in Poland before the January 4 50 bp rate hike. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 05/06/2021 - 14:38
07 May 2021
RI +
Bucharest-based startup Vehicool washes your car right where it’s parked
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 01/05/2022 - 08:15
Business

Poland hikes refinancing rate along interest rate normalisation wave in the region

05 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A week before the monetary board meeting at the Romanian National Bank (BNR), the Polish central bank hiked the refinancing rate in a largely expected move.

The Monetary Policy Committee of the National Bank of Poland (NBP) raised the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 2.25%, in line with analysts' estimates, Economica.net reported.

Nevertheless, this creates the context and terms for comparison for another rate hike BNR will probably decide at its January 10 monetary board meeting. BNR was at par with Poland in terms of monetary policy normalisation before the NBP announced its January 4 rate hike, in the context of pretty similar inflation profiles.

Poland's Consumer Price Index was at 7.8% in November, and NBP Governor Adam Glapinski has said the central bank now expects it to peak at 8.3% in June. Romania's headline inflation was also 7.8% YoY in November, and BNR said in November that it expected the inflation to rise up to 8.6% YoY in June 2022 as the temporary energy bill subsidies are phased out.

Romania's adjusted CORE inflation, showing the long-term dynamics of prices (linked to the monetary policy), increased to 4% YoY in October (not far from that in Poland) from 3.6% YoY in September.

Romania's refinancing rate is 1.75% at this moment, 50 bp below that in Poland before the January 4 50 bp rate hike. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 05/06/2021 - 14:38
07 May 2021
RI +
Bucharest-based startup Vehicool washes your car right where it’s parked
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks