Liberals want RO energy market regulator's management replaced

The junior ruling party's first deputy-president, MEP Rareş Bogdan (of the National Liberal Party - PNL), asked for the replacement of the management of the energy market regulator ANRE, whom he accuses of "undermining the state and the authority of the Government."

While ANRE's management was predominantly appointed by the Social Democrats, the energy price scheme is authored by the Liberals.

"The gentlemen from ANRE, at this moment, are undermining the Romanian state and the authority of the Romanian Government, the Prime Minister and no less than five ministers who signed this ordinance," Rareş Bogdan said, quoted by Bursa.

ANRE's management was largely appointed by the Social Democrats and frequently came under criticism for the lack of expertise.

The Liberal leader's statement comes in the context of ANRE apparently expressing reserves regarding the "cap and subsidy" scheme inked by the Government.

ANRE expressed concerns about the bill possibly breaching national and European legislation, according to an interpretation of the substantiation notes to the OUG 119/2022 (amending the scheme) published by G4Medfia.ro.

The senior ruling Social Democratic party PSD, however, toned down the accusations voiced by the Liberal leader against ANRE.

"I think he [Rareş Bogdan] acted emotionally; he did not consult the Official Journal to see that the Ordinance is signed and approved by ANRE," stated the PSD spokesman Ştefan Radu Oprea. He added that the term of ANRE's management anyways expires this autumn.

(Photo: Ovidiu Dumitru Matiu/ Inquam Photos)

