PM says Romania will try to produce COVID-19 vaccine locally

Romania will try to produce a COVID-19 vaccine at the Cantacuzino Research Institute in Bucharest, prime minister Florin Citu said on Saturday.

He also mentioned that he talked to the European Commission about Romania’s willingness to produce the serum and that he is waiting for an answer from the EC, Digi24 reported.

PM Citu also said that Romania will not buy the Sputnik V vaccine produced by Russia, after Hungary opted for buying vaccines made by Russia and China to speed up its vaccination campaign. Romania relies on the vaccines produced by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

Romania has received the first batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine and will start using it on February 10, but only for people between 18 and 55, according to Ziarul Financiar.

PM Citu hopes that the number of people vaccinated in Romania each day will reach 100,000 in March.

