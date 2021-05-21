Romanian PM Citu refuses opposition's invitation for talks on Resilience Plan

Romania's Liberal prime minister Florin Citu (PNL) said on Thursday, May 20, after he met with opposition's leader Marcel Ciolacu (Social Democrat, PSD) that "the National Relaunch and Resilience Plan PNRR is a government program, it must not go to Parliament".

The statement comes after PSD has repeatedly warned the Government of the most terrible consequences unless PM Citu comes up in front of the lawmakers and explains what is in the PNRR document that the Executive is negotiating with the Brussels officials. Among the retaliation measures, PSD warned to block the whole EUR 750 bln European Union's Relaunch and Resilience Plan - a performance that the Romanian Social Democrats in principle can accomplish, given their blocking majority (1/3) in Romania's Parliament - but it's not very likely in practice.

Asked how will he unblock the situation, considering that PSD conditions the voting of Romania's contribution to the EU budget on the debates over PNRR in the Parliament, Citu said that "a solution is possible next week," G4media.ro reported.

He also stated that he did not negotiate PNRR with Ciolacu, but presented the program.

"I outlined all the chapters of the PNRR, with the budget for each chapter. I also went into details, I also showed [the Social Democrats] the ordinance that is the basis of PNRR. We also started discussions about reforms," said the prime minister.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Ilona Andrei)