Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 07/14/2021 - 08:13
Business

Romanian PM Citu points to ministries that spent less than planned in Q1

14 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian prime minister Florin Citu says that there are RON 12 bln (EUR 2.4 bln, 1% of year's projected GDP) that were earmarked for spending in H1 but were actually not spent - and this is the first step for the first budget revision that will take place in mid-August, Economica.net reported. The money that was not spent by these ministries will be re-distributed under the budget revision to ministries that need more money, he implied.

Separately, PM Citu said that the public administration [mainly at the local level] had not used the right to plan in advance public investments in the amount of RON 86 bln (EUR 17 bln) that the Government said it is ready to finance under a special credit instrument similar to a credit line.

He refused to address criticism expressed by dismissed finance minister Alexandru Nazare, who warned that "the Government needs some RON 13 bln" for this year's budget.

"Revenues are up 23% from the same period last year, but no matter how optimistic the economic scenario is, revenue growth does not match this need for spending," Nazare explained - quickly quoted by Sputnik.md.

Nazare claims that, in the report on the January-May budget execution sent to PM Citu, he highlighted RON 13 bln worth of expenses that must be covered/financed by the end of the year, of which the largest amount concerns the public health sector.

The political conflict between former minister Nazare and the prime minister puts at risk the clarity of the budget execution and the budget revision at a time when this topic is high on the agendas of rating agencies and the European Commission.

Budget revenues in Jan-May increased robustly indeed, and the solid economic growth outlook supports positive expectations for lower-than-planned (7.16% of GDP) budget deficit. On the other hand, however, the revenues in the first part of the year were boosted by deferred budget payments - a detail so far insufficiently explained in the budget execution reports published monthly by the Government.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 14:01
24 June 2021
RI +
History special: Luigi Cazzavillan, the Italian who founded one of Romania’s most famous newspapers
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 07/14/2021 - 08:13
Business

Romanian PM Citu points to ministries that spent less than planned in Q1

14 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian prime minister Florin Citu says that there are RON 12 bln (EUR 2.4 bln, 1% of year's projected GDP) that were earmarked for spending in H1 but were actually not spent - and this is the first step for the first budget revision that will take place in mid-August, Economica.net reported. The money that was not spent by these ministries will be re-distributed under the budget revision to ministries that need more money, he implied.

Separately, PM Citu said that the public administration [mainly at the local level] had not used the right to plan in advance public investments in the amount of RON 86 bln (EUR 17 bln) that the Government said it is ready to finance under a special credit instrument similar to a credit line.

He refused to address criticism expressed by dismissed finance minister Alexandru Nazare, who warned that "the Government needs some RON 13 bln" for this year's budget.

"Revenues are up 23% from the same period last year, but no matter how optimistic the economic scenario is, revenue growth does not match this need for spending," Nazare explained - quickly quoted by Sputnik.md.

Nazare claims that, in the report on the January-May budget execution sent to PM Citu, he highlighted RON 13 bln worth of expenses that must be covered/financed by the end of the year, of which the largest amount concerns the public health sector.

The political conflict between former minister Nazare and the prime minister puts at risk the clarity of the budget execution and the budget revision at a time when this topic is high on the agendas of rating agencies and the European Commission.

Budget revenues in Jan-May increased robustly indeed, and the solid economic growth outlook supports positive expectations for lower-than-planned (7.16% of GDP) budget deficit. On the other hand, however, the revenues in the first part of the year were boosted by deferred budget payments - a detail so far insufficiently explained in the budget execution reports published monthly by the Government.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 14:01
24 June 2021
RI +
History special: Luigi Cazzavillan, the Italian who founded one of Romania’s most famous newspapers
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 July 2021
Social
Several injured, one missing after explosion at largest oil refinery in Romania
02 July 2021
Social
Report: Romania remains a primary source country for sex and labor trafficking victims in Europe
02 July 2021
Business
Norway’s Vard builds ‘biggest yacht in the world’ in Romanian shipyards
01 July 2021
Social
Romanians would migrate to the countryside, but they want internet
30 June 2021
Business
EBRD doubles forecast for Romania's 2021 GDP growth to 6%
29 June 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange pushes to new high even as European markets decline
25 June 2021
Social
Romania to start destroying expired COVID-19 vaccines as vaccination numbers drop
25 June 2021
Social
Romanian PM Citu opens wedding season, up to 300 vaccinated participants accepted