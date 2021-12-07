Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 07/12/2021 - 08:07
Business

Romanian PM Citu to manage public finances over next 45 days

12 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian prime minister Florin Citu announced that he would take over the duties of former finance minister Alexandru Nazare, who he fired earlier this month, for 45 days (the maximum legal interim period).

He also announced steps preparing the mid-year budget revision, prompting again a reaction from Ludovic Orban - who is his rival in the internal elections for the top position in the senior ruling Liberal Party (PNL). 

Orban, who had already expressed criticisms vis-a-vis the dismissal of minister Nazare, made it clear that the budget revision should be endorsed first by the PNL and later by the ruling coalition, Economica.net reported. Nevertheless, PM Citu made clear that his expertise in the finance sector should not be questioned and instructed each minister to come up with the detailed January-May budget execution, including the investment targets.

Minister Nazare was dismissed because the Ministry of Finance missed targets related to tax evasion and European Funds absorption. No specific evidence was provided, though, and PNL head Ludovic Orban implied that the dismissal was politically motivated - as Nazare hasn’t expressed support for the prime minister.

Orban also warned PM Citu that the budget revision would not be a straightforward operation. Florin Citu should come up with a report on the state of the economy and, depending on it, the budget revision will be operated, Orban stated.

It is understood that the distribution of public funds from central government to local administration is a key element of the competition between Orban and Citu for the leading position in the party. That’s why the dismissal of finance minister Nazare, fiercely defended by PNL president Orban now, is put in the political context of the competition between the two wings in the party. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 14:01
24 June 2021
RI +
History special: Luigi Cazzavillan, the Italian who founded one of Romania’s most famous newspapers
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 07/12/2021 - 08:07
Business

Romanian PM Citu to manage public finances over next 45 days

12 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian prime minister Florin Citu announced that he would take over the duties of former finance minister Alexandru Nazare, who he fired earlier this month, for 45 days (the maximum legal interim period).

He also announced steps preparing the mid-year budget revision, prompting again a reaction from Ludovic Orban - who is his rival in the internal elections for the top position in the senior ruling Liberal Party (PNL). 

Orban, who had already expressed criticisms vis-a-vis the dismissal of minister Nazare, made it clear that the budget revision should be endorsed first by the PNL and later by the ruling coalition, Economica.net reported. Nevertheless, PM Citu made clear that his expertise in the finance sector should not be questioned and instructed each minister to come up with the detailed January-May budget execution, including the investment targets.

Minister Nazare was dismissed because the Ministry of Finance missed targets related to tax evasion and European Funds absorption. No specific evidence was provided, though, and PNL head Ludovic Orban implied that the dismissal was politically motivated - as Nazare hasn’t expressed support for the prime minister.

Orban also warned PM Citu that the budget revision would not be a straightforward operation. Florin Citu should come up with a report on the state of the economy and, depending on it, the budget revision will be operated, Orban stated.

It is understood that the distribution of public funds from central government to local administration is a key element of the competition between Orban and Citu for the leading position in the party. That’s why the dismissal of finance minister Nazare, fiercely defended by PNL president Orban now, is put in the political context of the competition between the two wings in the party. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 05/31/2021 - 14:01
24 June 2021
RI +
History special: Luigi Cazzavillan, the Italian who founded one of Romania’s most famous newspapers
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 July 2021
Social
Several injured, one missing after explosion at largest oil refinery in Romania
02 July 2021
Social
Report: Romania remains a primary source country for sex and labor trafficking victims in Europe
02 July 2021
Business
Norway’s Vard builds ‘biggest yacht in the world’ in Romanian shipyards
01 July 2021
Social
Romanians would migrate to the countryside, but they want internet
30 June 2021
Business
EBRD doubles forecast for Romania's 2021 GDP growth to 6%
29 June 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange pushes to new high even as European markets decline
25 June 2021
Social
Romania to start destroying expired COVID-19 vaccines as vaccination numbers drop
25 June 2021
Social
Romanian PM Citu opens wedding season, up to 300 vaccinated participants accepted