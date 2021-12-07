Romanian PM Citu to manage public finances over next 45 days

Romanian prime minister Florin Citu announced that he would take over the duties of former finance minister Alexandru Nazare, who he fired earlier this month, for 45 days (the maximum legal interim period).

He also announced steps preparing the mid-year budget revision, prompting again a reaction from Ludovic Orban - who is his rival in the internal elections for the top position in the senior ruling Liberal Party (PNL).

Orban, who had already expressed criticisms vis-a-vis the dismissal of minister Nazare, made it clear that the budget revision should be endorsed first by the PNL and later by the ruling coalition, Economica.net reported. Nevertheless, PM Citu made clear that his expertise in the finance sector should not be questioned and instructed each minister to come up with the detailed January-May budget execution, including the investment targets.

Minister Nazare was dismissed because the Ministry of Finance missed targets related to tax evasion and European Funds absorption. No specific evidence was provided, though, and PNL head Ludovic Orban implied that the dismissal was politically motivated - as Nazare hasn’t expressed support for the prime minister.

Orban also warned PM Citu that the budget revision would not be a straightforward operation. Florin Citu should come up with a report on the state of the economy and, depending on it, the budget revision will be operated, Orban stated.

It is understood that the distribution of public funds from central government to local administration is a key element of the competition between Orban and Citu for the leading position in the party. That’s why the dismissal of finance minister Nazare, fiercely defended by PNL president Orban now, is put in the political context of the competition between the two wings in the party.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)