Business

EUR 100 mln plastic pipes maker up for sale in Romania

21 February 2024

The TehnoWorld company from Suceava, which produces polyethylene pipes, has been put up for sale, with the consulting firm EY handling this process, according to Ziarul Financiar

Irish group CRH, which owns the cement manufacturer Romcim in Romania, is reportedly interested, but neither CRH nor TehnoWorld representatives confirmed negotiations.

TehnoWorld reported RON 411 million (over EUR 80 million) and RON 41.4 million (over EUR 8 million) net profit in 2022. Three associates equally own the company – Maria Angela Amariei, Gabriela Luminiţa Pavel, and Iustinian Pavel.

TehnoWorld produces high-density polyethylene, polypropylene, and PVC-U pipes since 2003.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Safak Cakir/Dreamstime.com)

