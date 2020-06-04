Covid-19 pandemic: Plasma therapy available in Romania after equipment donation

Covid-19 patients in Romania will have access to plasma-based therapy, collected from convalescents, after Besmax Pharma Distribution donated plasmapheresis equipment and plasma collection kits, the Health Ministry announced.

Besmax Pharma Distribution donated three plasmapheresis devices and 3,000 plasma collection kits. The donation amounts to EUR 103,950, without VAT: EUR 63,000 for the equipment and EUR 40,950 for the kits.

The plasma collected will be used to prevent the contamination of vulnerable people or those with a high risk of getting infected, like the health workers caring for Sars-Cov2 patients, according to a press release from the Health Ministry. It will also be used for the treatment of critical patients, according to protocols drafted by the National Drug Administration and the Health Ministry.

The plasma-based therapy involves the transfusion of plasma from Covid-19 patients who have recovered, thus sharing the antibodies from their immune response.

(Photo: Pojoslaw/ Dreamstime)

