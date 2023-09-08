Transport

Possible fuel leak forces plane to make emergency landing at Bucharest airport

08 September 2023

A Tailwind Airlines plane flying from Antalya to Prague was forced to make an emergency landing at Bucharest’s Henri Coanda Airport on Friday morning, September 8, after the pilots reported possible fuel leaks, News.ro reported.

The plane landed safely at the Romanian airport around 07:30 a.m. (local time). 

“During the morning of Friday, September 8, an aircraft belonging to the Tailwind Airlines company, with 112 passengers on board, requested an emergency landing at Henri Coandă International Airport Bucharest (AIHCB). The plane, which was flying on the Antalya-Prague route, reported the detection of possible technical problems (fuel leaks),” representatives of the Bucharest Airports National Company said, according to the same source.

The plane will continue its flight after the technical checks.

The emergency did not affect other flights to and from the airport.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ukrphoto/Dreamstime.com)

1

