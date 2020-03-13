Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 15:21
Events
Romania’s Electric Castle festival adds Placebo, The Chemical Brothers to 2020 lineup
13 March 2020
Electric Castle, the music festival held on the domain of the Banffy Castle, near Cluj-Napoca, also added The Chemical Brothers, Aurora, Placebo, Machine Gun Kelly, Sheck Wes and Princess Nokia to their lineup for this year’s edition.

Also performing at the event will be Fever 333, NGHTMRE, BICEP, Noisia and Wilkinson.

They all join other top artists already announced for the 2020 edition, such as Twenty One Pilots, Foals and The Neighbourhood.

The 2020 Electric Castle festival is scheduled for July 15-19 and, while many other cultural events are being canceled or rescheduled throughout the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, the festival’s organizers said that nothing has changed for them.

“We carefully watch the evolution of the situation and the decisions taken by the authorities but, for the moment, the organization of the festival continues according to the plan established a year ago. We will respect all the authorities’ recommendations, adapted to the situation of that time,” one of the Electric Castle’s organizers told local Wall-street.ro.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Electric Castle)

Normal
1
 

