Placebo set to return to Bucharest for 2022 concert

UK band Placebo is scheduled to perform in Bucharest on July 14, 2022.

Tickets for the show, announced on ticketing site iabilet.ro, go on sale on Wednesday, October 20.

The open-air concert is to take place at Romexpo, in keeping with the sanitary norms of the time, organizers Metalhead and BestMusic Live Concerts said.

A total of 9,500 tickets go on sale, in three categories. Tickets are available here.

The band, formed in London in 1994 by vocalist–guitarist Brian Molko and bassist–guitarist Stefan Olsdal, last performed in Bucharest in 2017.

In September, Placebo released Beautiful James, their first new single in five years.

The group has released seven studio albums so far, selling more than 11 million copies worldwide. They collaborated with artists such as David Bowie, Michael Stipe and Justin Warfield.

(Photo: Katatonia82 | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com