Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 10/19/2021 - 10:54
Events

Placebo set to return to Bucharest for 2022 concert

19 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

UK band Placebo is scheduled to perform in Bucharest on July 14, 2022.

Tickets for the show, announced on ticketing site iabilet.ro, go on sale on Wednesday, October 20.

The open-air concert is to take place at Romexpo, in keeping with the sanitary norms of the time, organizers Metalhead and BestMusic Live Concerts said.

A total of 9,500 tickets go on sale, in three categories. Tickets are available here.

The band, formed in London in 1994 by vocalist–guitarist Brian Molko and bassist–guitarist Stefan Olsdal, last performed in Bucharest in 2017.

In September, Placebo released Beautiful James, their first new single in five years.

The group has released seven studio albums so far, selling more than 11 million copies worldwide. They collaborated with artists such as David Bowie, Michael Stipe and Justin Warfield.

(Photo: Katatonia82 | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 10/19/2021 - 10:54
Events

Placebo set to return to Bucharest for 2022 concert

19 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

UK band Placebo is scheduled to perform in Bucharest on July 14, 2022.

Tickets for the show, announced on ticketing site iabilet.ro, go on sale on Wednesday, October 20.

The open-air concert is to take place at Romexpo, in keeping with the sanitary norms of the time, organizers Metalhead and BestMusic Live Concerts said.

A total of 9,500 tickets go on sale, in three categories. Tickets are available here.

The band, formed in London in 1994 by vocalist–guitarist Brian Molko and bassist–guitarist Stefan Olsdal, last performed in Bucharest in 2017.

In September, Placebo released Beautiful James, their first new single in five years.

The group has released seven studio albums so far, selling more than 11 million copies worldwide. They collaborated with artists such as David Bowie, Michael Stipe and Justin Warfield.

(Photo: Katatonia82 | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks