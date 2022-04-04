Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

Pilot center for children victims of abuse to open in Bucharest's District 6

04 April 2022
A Barnahus pilot center for children who were subjected to abuse and violence is to be developed in Bucharest’s District 6, following a partnership between the District 6 City Hall, through its Social Assistance Department, and the NGO Save the Children Romania.

The project is aimed at facilitating the local implementation of the Barnahus model of multidisciplinary and interagency response to child sexual abuse and the provision of services for child victims and witnesses of violence. The model enables collaboration between relevant judicial, social and medical actors in one child-friendly premise in order to avoid any secondary victimization of the child. 

Some 100 children, victims of sexual abuse and violence, are expected to benefit from the activities in the project, while another 500 children will be trained to improve their awareness of combating all forms of abuse.

The project is rolled out with financial support from Active Citizens Fund Romania, funded by Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway through the SEE 2014-2021 Grants. It is implemented between March 2022 and August 2023.

(Photo: Rawf88 | Dreamstime.com)

22 March 2021
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
