Pilot center for children victims of abuse to open in Bucharest’s District 6

A Barnahus pilot center for children who were subjected to abuse and violence is to be developed in Bucharest’s District 6, following a partnership between the District 6 City Hall, through its Social Assistance Department, and the NGO Save the Children Romania.

The project is aimed at facilitating the local implementation of the Barnahus model of multidisciplinary and interagency response to child sexual abuse and the provision of services for child victims and witnesses of violence. The model enables collaboration between relevant judicial, social and medical actors in one child-friendly premise in order to avoid any secondary victimization of the child.

Some 100 children, victims of sexual abuse and violence, are expected to benefit from the activities in the project, while another 500 children will be trained to improve their awareness of combating all forms of abuse.

The project is rolled out with financial support from Active Citizens Fund Romania, funded by Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway through the SEE 2014-2021 Grants. It is implemented between March 2022 and August 2023.

(Photo: Rawf88 | Dreamstime.com)

