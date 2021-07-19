Profile picture for user andreich
Business

Romania ranks 29th in 104-country ranking for fuel purchasing power

19 July 2021
With 669 litres of fuel (down from 673 last year) that a resident can buy from an average net wage, Romania ranks 29th among the 104 global countries ranked by Picodi, a market analysis company based in Poland, Profit.ro reports.

Better ranked were countries such as Spain (1,026 litres and 18th place), Italy (858 litres and 23rd place) or Poland (808 litres and 25th place).

The situation looks even better in Sweden (1,771 litres and 9th place), Germany (1,786 litres and 8th place) and Ireland (2,029 litres and 5th place), according to aggregate data from Picodi. Albania, Moldova and Ukraine occupied the last three places with 289, 358 and 389 litres respectively, respectively.

Out of 104 countries surveyed, the lowest price of gasoline was observed in Algeria (0.29 euros per litre), and the highest price - in Hong Kong (2.03 euros per litre).

In the global ranking of purchasing power, the Gulf countries are constantly in the top of the ranking: Qatar - 6,532 litres; Saudi Arabia - 5,170 litres; Kuwait - 5,158 litres.

Americans can buy 4,723 litres of gasoline for the average salary, Australians - 4,128 litres, Canadians - 2,616 litres, and the Chinese - 955 litres.

The worst situation was observed in Cuba. In this country, 26 litres of gasoline can be bought for the average salary (2 litres less than in the previous year).

Tajikistan and Zambia are only slightly better, with 188 and 214 litres. It is also worth looking at Venezuela. This country is struggling with an unstable economic situation but has maintained last year's limits on gasoline purchases. Every citizen can buy 120 litres of gasoline at about 0.0015 euros per litre. Once the limit is exceeded, the price of gasoline increases to 0.42 euros per litre. According to calculations, the average salary in this country allows you to buy 230 litres of gasoline (120 litres subsidized and 110 litres at the total price), 82 litres more than last year.

18 May 2021
18 May 2021
