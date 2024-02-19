Philipp Gamauf to become ING Bank Romania’s new CFO

Philipp Gamauf will be the new Chief Financial Officer, or CFO, of ING Bank Romania, taking over from Lucica Pitulice. His mandate will begin on March 1 and he will also be a member of the bank's Executive Committee.

Philipp Gamauf is an Austrian citizen and a graduate of the Vienna University of Economics and Business Administration. He also speaks Romanian fluently.

“I am glad to welcome Philipp Gamauf at ING Romania. His expertise and extensive international career will further strengthen our team, and I’m sure he will contribute to our success in the coming years. [...] In 2024, ING celebrates 30 years of presence on the Romanian market, and I am happy to welcome Philipp during such an important period for us,” said Mihaela Bîtu, CEO ING Bank Romania.

Philipp Gamauf has more than 15 years of experience within the financial sector and will join ING after 2 years as CFO of UniCredit Bank Austria. He built his career at the UniCredit Group, starting in planning and controlling and then holding various management positions, based in Vienna, Munich, and Milan. Between 2017 and 2022, Philipp Gamauf also held the CFO position at UniCredit Bank Romania.

“I am very happy and also eager to start working with the ING team. It is a change that I hope will bring me not only opportunities for professional growth, but also the chance to influence for the better ING’s development. Romania is my second home, and I think the local market offers unique challenges and perspectives that I want to capitalize on,” said Philipp Gamauf.

ING Bank Romania is part of the ING Group, a global financial institution offering banking services to more than 38 million individual clients, companies, or institutions in over 40 countries. ING Bank România is an universal bank established in 1994.

