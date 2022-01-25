Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 01/25/2022 - 08:16
Business

Romanian entrepreneurs migrate to Switzerland to capitalize on better country brand

25 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Phenalex, an entrepreneurial company located in western Romania, will close the fruit and vegetable processing section, where it produced organic-certified jam, dried fruit, and the vegetable spread zacusca, to open another production facility in Switzerland to capitalize on the better Swiss Made brand, Profit.ro reported.

It is not the first company that seeks to brand itself as foreign to get better visibility. Ivatherm, set up by Romanian entrepreneur Rucsandra Hurezeanu, produces cosmetics "designed and produced in France" using thermal water from Herculane, a spa resort in south-west Romania.

Simona Bișboacă, one of the owners of Phenalex, also hopes that their products will find their place on the developed markets under the label "made in Switzerland". 

Bișboacă mentions, besides the better country branding of Switzerland, the facilities provided by the country of adoption to innovative entrepreneurs. Romania has a positive image in terms of raw materials, she says - cereals, fruits, seeds - but not for processed, value-added products.

The Romanian factory Phenalex will keep only the production of food supplements.

The company was set up and is controlled by Simona and Nelu Bișboacă. Simona Bișboacă, a researcher, inventor and entrepreneur, decided to settle in Friborg, Switzerland, together with her husband and their two children and rented a space in an industrial park, where she will produce natural cosmetics and food supplements under Swiss patents starting 2022.

"Switzerland, which ranks first in the top of the most innovative countries, is looking for companies to support its position, and we have been very openly received by the authorities," Simona Bișboacă told Profit.ro.

(Photo: Alexey Novikov | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Wed, 07/21/2021 - 08:16
28 July 2021
RI +
R-Create: Romanian-born startup aims to conquer Europe with returnable packaging solution
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 01/25/2022 - 08:16
Business

Romanian entrepreneurs migrate to Switzerland to capitalize on better country brand

25 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Phenalex, an entrepreneurial company located in western Romania, will close the fruit and vegetable processing section, where it produced organic-certified jam, dried fruit, and the vegetable spread zacusca, to open another production facility in Switzerland to capitalize on the better Swiss Made brand, Profit.ro reported.

It is not the first company that seeks to brand itself as foreign to get better visibility. Ivatherm, set up by Romanian entrepreneur Rucsandra Hurezeanu, produces cosmetics "designed and produced in France" using thermal water from Herculane, a spa resort in south-west Romania.

Simona Bișboacă, one of the owners of Phenalex, also hopes that their products will find their place on the developed markets under the label "made in Switzerland". 

Bișboacă mentions, besides the better country branding of Switzerland, the facilities provided by the country of adoption to innovative entrepreneurs. Romania has a positive image in terms of raw materials, she says - cereals, fruits, seeds - but not for processed, value-added products.

The Romanian factory Phenalex will keep only the production of food supplements.

The company was set up and is controlled by Simona and Nelu Bișboacă. Simona Bișboacă, a researcher, inventor and entrepreneur, decided to settle in Friborg, Switzerland, together with her husband and their two children and rented a space in an industrial park, where she will produce natural cosmetics and food supplements under Swiss patents starting 2022.

"Switzerland, which ranks first in the top of the most innovative countries, is looking for companies to support its position, and we have been very openly received by the authorities," Simona Bișboacă told Profit.ro.

(Photo: Alexey Novikov | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Wed, 07/21/2021 - 08:16
28 July 2021
RI +
R-Create: Romanian-born startup aims to conquer Europe with returnable packaging solution
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks