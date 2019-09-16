Romania Insider
Business
P&G to invest in new detergent pods factory in Romania by 2021
16 September 2019
Procter & Gamble, one of the largest global producers of consumer goods, will develop from scratch a new factory in Romania that will produce detergent pods under the brands Ariel and Lenor, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The construction of the factory will begin this month, in Urlaţi, in Prahova county, where the company already operates a shampoo factory.

"We expect to begin the construction of the plant in September 2019 and to complete it in the first part of 2021. Production would then begin," company officials said. "We expect the new production unit to employ 120 people in the first two years," they added.

They did not disclose the total value of the investment. The group will receive a state aid of about RON 29 million (EUR 6.2 million) for this project.

The hair care products plant located at the same site involved investments of around USD 100 million.

The shampoo factory had a turnover of close to EUR 23 million and 270 employees in 2018, according to public data.

(Photo: Pixabay)

