Romania's largest refinery Petromidia under cyberattack

Rompetrol Rafinare (RRC), the company that operates Romania's largest refinery Petromidia, faced a "complex cyber attack" during the night of March 6 to 7, it announced in a note to investors.

The operational activity of the Petromidia refinery was not affected, and the customers were able to pay with cash or bank cards (not with the company's cards, though), the company announced.

"To protect the data, the company has temporarily suspended the operation of its websites and the Fill & Go service, both for fleets and for individuals. The activity of Rompetrol gas stations is carried out otherwise normally," Rompetrol Rafinare announced.

BleepingComputer says that it has learned that the Hive Ransomware gang is behind the attack on Rompetrol.

Hive is reportedly demanding a USD 2 mln ransom from Rompetrol to receive a decryptor and not to leak allegedly stolen data.

The Hive ransomware gang has been attacking an average of three companies every day since the operation became known in late June 2021.

