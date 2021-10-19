Profile picture for user sfodor
Events

Pet Shop Boys announce Bucharest concert in 2022

19 October 2021
English synth-pop duo Pet Shop Boys will perform in Bucharest next year as part of their Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live tour.

The concert is scheduled for July 4, at Arenele Romane.

Tickets go on sale on October 21 at iabilet.ro. The concert takes place in keeping with the sanitary norms at the time, organizer BestMusic Live Concerts said.

The 2022 concert will be the group's second in Romania. 

Established in 1981, in London, by Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe, the group had more than 20 singles in UK's Top 10 and four No.1: West End Girls, It's a Sin, Always on My Mind, and Heart.

They released 14 studio albums sold in more than 100 million copies worldwide and received three Brit awards and six Grammy nominations. 

(Photo: Aleksandar Kamasi | Dreamstime.com)

