Mayor announces plans for pet cemetery in Cluj-Napoca

A pet cemetery is to be built in Cluj-Napoca, northwestern Romania, beginning this year, mayor Emil Boc announced. Works are set to start once the city adopts its budget for 2024.

The future pet cemetery will cover roughly 2 hectares in a forest-park area.

"We are starting in 2024 the construction of a Pet Cemetery in a forest-park area. We have at least 2 hectares of land available in the Valea Gârbăului-Sfântul Ioan area. We'll get to work once the budget for 2024 is adopted," mayor Emil Boc said in a Facebook post.

"A city's degree of civilization is also measured by the respect it shows towards pets. They are part of our life. Let's cherish them," he added.

(Photo source: Yelizaveta Tomashevska/Dreamstime.com)