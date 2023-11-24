The perfectly crafted festive season: a symphony of joy at InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest

Partner Content

As the enchantment of the holiday season gracefully unfurls, InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest extends a heartfelt invitation to all revelers seeking to immerse themselves in the magic of the season. This year, escape the ordinary and step into a world where festive celebrations reach new heights of elegance and joy. At the heart of it all lies the InterContinental Athénée Palace, a realm where the spirit of the holidays comes alive, promising a perfectly crafted festive season.

Therefore, are you ready for a little celebration? Whether you're seeking a delightful escape from the festive bustle or a grand celebration with your loved ones, their festive season offerings are meticulously designed to cater to your every desire.

Christmas Eve Dinner at Roberto's Bucharest - 24 December

On Christmas Eve, Roberto's Bucharest, the hotel's signature restaurant, invites you to elevate your festive celebrations with a unique dining experience. Specially crafted festive menus promise to infuse the holiday season with flavor and flair. This is your chance to immerse in a magical evening filled with culinary delights, creating the perfect setting for a truly memorable celebration.

A Retro Futuristic New Year's Eve - 31 December

Le Diplomate Ballroom

Indulge in an evening of refined splendor and revelry at The Diplomats Ballroom Gala, where an enchanting New Year's Eve awaits you. You'll experience a night brimming with opulence, glamour, and moments that will linger in your memory. Immerse yourself in the exquisite flavors of gourmet cuisine, let live music serenade you through the night, and raise toasts to a future that sparkles—all within the embrace of unparalleled luxury.

The dress code for the evening is black-tie, adding an extra touch of sophistication to this extraordinary celebration.

New Year's Eve at Roberto's Bucharest

Celebrate the arrival of the New Year in style with a party at Roberto's. Delight in an abundance of free-flowing cocktails, indulge in an extravagant menu and dance the night away to live music—all in the warm and inviting ambiance of the Italian restaurant. Welcome 2024 in style at this memorable event!

New Year's Late Breakfast at Roberto's Bucharest - 1 January

As the clock strikes midnight and a New Year begins, you and your loved ones are welcome to start the year on a delightful note with a late breakfast at Roberto's Bucharest. The renowned restaurant offers a culinary journey of flavors, allowing you to savor the warmth and elegance that defines InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest at the beginning of the year.

This festive season, let InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest be the backdrop for cherished moments. Everyone is invited to join in creating memories that will last a lifetime!

More information about their festive offerings can be found by accessing their brochure. Reservations can be made at buhap.info@ihg.com or via telephone at +(40) 731 305 712. Here's to a season of joy and celebration!

