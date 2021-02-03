PayU: Romania’s e-commerce market hit EUR 7 bln in 2020

The Romania e-commerce market, including electronic payment for goods and services purchased from local sellers, amounted to approximately EUR 7 billion in 2020, up by 36% compared to the previous year, according to internal and external data analyzed by PayU, the leader of the online payments market in Romania.

"For 2021, we forecast an increase of at least 15% of the local e-commerce market (purchases from Romanian merchants), including e-tail and services, in line with the estimated global growth of 14.3%," said Elena Gheorghe, PayU Romania Country Manager, quoted by Bursa.ro.

"We also see an increase in cross-border e-commerce, with top local players selling abroad. The growth in this area is not a surprise, given that cross-border e-commerce has grown quite a bit and is estimated at EUR 143 bln in Europe alone, according to Ecommerce News Europe. In this sense, PayU offers support to local merchants by its presence in over 50 fast-growing markets," the PayU representative specified.

(Photo: Pixabay)

