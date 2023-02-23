Patria asset manager lists energy ETF fund at Bucharest Exchange

Patria Asset Management, part of the Patria Bank group, listed ETF Energie Patria Tradeville on Bucharest Stock Exchange's (BVB) Regulated Market on February 22 under the ticker PTENGETF.

This is the first sectorial ETF to be listed at BVB. It allows individual investors to place their money in a balanced portfolio of energy companies.

"Smaller amounts of money are needed to buy the fund units of an ETF than the amounts that would be needed to directly buy shares in the respective companies in order to replicate as closely as possible the structure of the index", stated Bucharest Stock Exchange's President, Radu Hanga.

ETF Energie Patria-Tradeville was launched at the beginning of 2023 and aims to replicate the performance of Bucharest Stock Exchange's BET-NG index, dedicated to the energy sector and related utilities. The fund will reinvest the dividends that the companies in the BET-NG index will distribute.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)