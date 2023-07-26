Healthcare

Over a hundred patients transferred after fire at Bucharest children's hospital

26 July 2023

A fire at the Robănescu Children's Hospital in Bucharest forced Romanian authorities to transfer 110 children to a nearby hospital on Tuesday night, July 25. The fire was extinguished without any casualties or injuries. 

An initial statement from the Ministry of Health indicates that the incident occurred after a power outage in the entire area around the Robănescu Children's Recovery Hospital. The hospital was being supplied by a generator for over an hour, and when the electrical power was restored to the grid, the transformer exploded, causing two cars nearby to catch fire. 

Eight firefighting vehicles, among others, intervened to fight the fire. Also present was a special detachment of rescuers, CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear) units, a nitrogen vehicle, and two SMURD ambulances. Firefighters managed to extinguish the flames close to midnight.

"The staff immediately shut off the gas installations inside the hospital and proceeded to safely evacuate the hospitalized children and their relatives. The operation was carried out under the coordination of the medical director, Dr. Andrada Mirea, who was on duty at the time," reads the statement from the Ministry of Health.

The children were moved to the nearby Marie Curie Hospital.

The next morning, Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu and health minister Alexandru Rafila visited the Marie S. Curie Emergency Clinical Hospital, where the children from the Dr. Nicolae Robănescu Clinical Recovery Center had been relocated.  The two officials talked to patients and relatives, as well as with medical staff.

"It is obvious that we cannot bring another transformer; a generator will be put into operation, and then the children will be able to return to their normal recovery and treatment program. All the children will be moved back. I am firmly convinced that we will find a solution at the Ministry of Health. A company, a team, will remedy the windows. Only one ward was somewhat affected. As for the rest, we will wait for the investigation. The transformer was paid for by the hospital, it was under warranty, it was new, and I am sure that those qualified to conduct this investigation will provide clarifications," said Marcel Ciolacu, cited by Antena 3.

(Photo source: Marcel Ciolacu on Facebook)

