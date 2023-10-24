Partial lunar eclipse visible from Romania this weekend

A partial lunar eclipse will be visible from Romania this weekend, on October 28. It will last for 4 hours and 28 minutes, with the maximum phase being 1 hour and 19 minutes.

The event will take place on the night of Saturday to Sunday when the moon will be in the constellation Aries. According to the astronomical observer Admiral Vasile Urseanu, cited by Digi24, the phenomenon will begin with the moon entering the penumbra at 21:02, two hours after it rises.

Since the Earth's penumbra is not very opaque, initially, the moon's color will not change significantly. Near the peak of the event, starting from 22:00, the lower part of the moon will begin to have a different color compared to the upper part.

The maximum eclipse on October 28 will occur at 23:14, when the moon will be in total penumbral and 7% in Earth's shadow. After the maximum, the moon will regain its brightness and color, completely exiting the shadow at 23:53 and entirely out of the penumbra at 01:27.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dmitriy Feldman/Dreamstime.com)