Education

Iași astronomical observatory reopens after refurbishment works

13 October 2023

The Astronomical Observatory of Iași, in northeastern Romania, has reopened after undergoing refurbishment works.

In 2020, the Alexandru Ioan Cuza University, which manages the observatory, received funding amounting to close to RON 9 million (EUR 1.8 million) to refurbish and consolidate it. The National Investment Company granted the funding.

As part of the works, the building was completely refurbished, and laboratories were added. The institution also acquired a high-performance telescope.

The observatory was built in 1913, the second one in the country after the one in Bucharest. It was initially designed as an astronomy lab for the Iași University’s Mathematics Faculty. It included various laboratories, a library, and an apartment for the astronomy professors. The building, which is on the list of historical monuments, underwent multiple interventions in time.

The observatory, where entrance is free of charge, is open to the public on Thursdays and Saturdays, between 19:00 and 21:00 (October) and 18:00 and 20:00 (November, December, January).

(Photo: Universitatea Alexandru Ioan Cuza din Iași Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com

