Parov Stelar, Foreign Beggars, Stavroz join Untold 2018 lineup in Romania

Parov Stelar, Foreign Beggars, Stavroz, Jan Blomquist are among the latest artists to be confirmed in the lineup of this year’s Untold festival. The event takes place between August 5 and August 8 in Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania.

So far, 65,000 people bought passes for the four days of the festival. The first 15,000 passes were sold within minutes of going on sale.

Black Eyed Peas, The Chainsmokers, The Prodigy, Jason Derulo, Armin van Buuren, Kygo, Diplo, Steve Aoki, Dimitri Vegas&Like Mike, Afrojack, Tiesto, and Solomun are among those who will go on the festival’s ten stages at this year’s edition.

The local names performing at the event include Manuel Riva, Vanotek, Subcarpaţi, Golan, DOC, Grasu XXL, Deliric & Silent Strike, Şatra B.E.N.Z, Macanache, and Parazitii.

