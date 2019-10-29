Romania Insider
Politics
RO Parliament to vote cabinet of PM-designate Orban on November 4
29 October 2019
The National Liberal Party (PNL) and its allies in a would-be new parliamentary majority in Romania, on October 28, failed to see approved their proposed calendar for the validation of their cabinet in Parliament and had to accept a five-day delay to November 4.

The calendar sent by prime minister-designate Ludovic Orban, who attended the meeting of the Parliament’s leading body was not adopted. Instead, an ad-hoc majority formed by Social Democrats (PSD), still in control of the Government, and Pro Romania, imposed their calendar, Hotnews.ro reported.

However, PM-designate Orban could use the extra time to consolidate the fragile majority he enjoys as long as Pro Romania openly withdrew its support.

In fact, Pro Romania joined forces with PSD to delay the validation of the Orban Executive until the last week of the presidential election campaign.

The ministers will be heard on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, and the vote in the plenary of Parliament will be Monday, November 4.

The Parliament’s officials explained that they didn’t find it appropriate to schedule to vote on the new Government on Friday, November 1, when the Day of the Dead (Ziua Mortilor) is celebrated in Romania.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

