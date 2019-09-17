Ro Insider
Paris street to carry name of Romania's Queen Marie
17 September 2019
A Paris street will be named after Romania’s Queen Marie beginning next month, Stiri.tvr.ro reported. The street reaches the banks of the river Seine and is close to the Eiffel Tower.

At the same time, the perfume used by Queen Marie was recreated by French house Houbigant Paris, 100 years since its launch. Called Mon Boudoir, it was created by master perfumer Robert Bienaimé.

Queen Marie was Romania’s last queen. Her parents were Prince Alfred, Duke of Edinburgh (later Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha) and Grand Duchess Maria Alexandrovna of Russia.

She married the future King Ferdinand of Romania in 1892. In 1922, the two were crowned monarchs of the Greater Romania, enlarged after the 1918 union, at the specially-built cathedral in Alba Iulia.

As queen, she was very popular in Romania, especially after her work as a nurse during the First World War.

She had six children: Carol II, King of Romania; Elisabeth, Queen of the Hellenes; Maria, Queen of Yugoslavia; Prince Nicholas; Princess Ileana; and Prince Mircea, who died aged three.

(Photo: H Walter Barnett/ Wikipedia)

