Less than half of Romanian parents working abroad return home for Christmas

Less than half of parents working abroad return home to their children for Christmas, according to a survey conducted by Save the Children Romania. Only 41% of them would return to the country permanently.

On the other hand, the share of children who have a prospect of moving abroad with their parents is low (only 7%), G4media.ro reported.

Among the reasons that would make Romanians return home are jobs, a better medical system and a stable socio-political climate.

Data for this survey were collected in December 2021 on a sample of 855 beneficiaries of Save the Children programs.

(Photo source: Yulia Zhemchugova/Dreamstime.com)