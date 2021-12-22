Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa, Editor-in-Chief 

 

Less than half of Romanian parents working abroad return home for Christmas

22 December 2021
Less than half of parents working abroad return home to their children for Christmas, according to a survey conducted by Save the Children Romania. Only 41% of them would return to the country permanently.

On the other hand, the share of children who have a prospect of moving abroad with their parents is low (only 7%), G4media.ro reported.

Among the reasons that would make Romanians return home are jobs, a better medical system and a stable socio-political climate.

Data for this survey were collected in December 2021 on a sample of 855 beneficiaries of Save the Children programs.

(Photo source: Yulia Zhemchugova/Dreamstime.com)

1

