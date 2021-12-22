Less than half of Romanian parents working abroad return home for Christmas
Less than half of parents working abroad return home to their children for Christmas, according to a survey conducted by Save the Children Romania. Only 41% of them would return to the country permanently.
On the other hand, the share of children who have a prospect of moving abroad with their parents is low (only 7%), G4media.ro reported.
Among the reasons that would make Romanians return home are jobs, a better medical system and a stable socio-political climate.
Data for this survey were collected in December 2021 on a sample of 855 beneficiaries of Save the Children programs.
(Photo source: Yulia Zhemchugova/Dreamstime.com)