(P) Your bank in Bucharest: BRD Charles de Gaulle branch

Partner Content

Just arrived in Romania? Let us welcome you! We will do everything to make you feel right at home!

BRD Charles de Gaulle branch is dedicated to expatriates. There, you have access to tailor-made services, offered by your personal banking advisor. Our long experience with expatriates from more than 40 countries and a dedicated team prove our know-how.

For the daily administration of your accounts, BRD Société Générale Group offers:

- Accounts in RON, EUR, USD, GBP, NOK, SEK, CAD, CHF, DKK, HUF.

- The ability to manage your accounts remotely at any time and from any location via our online banking tools.

- A wide range of bank cards, with a series of associated assistance and insurance services.

- Insurance for your means of payment, which protects you in the event of loss or theft.

- Free product and service packages if your income is domiciled in a BRD account.

- Advantageous rates for your transfers in EUR within the SEPA zone and a special offer for your international transfers outside the SEPA zone.

- Investment funds in RON, EUR, and USD, managed by our subsidiary specialized in asset management, BRD Asset Management.

PERSONALIZED ADVICE

In order to open your account and benefit from a personalized service, adapted to your status, visit us at Charles de Gaulle Branch in Bucharest. Our bilingual advisers will provide you with all the information you need and will answer your financial, tax, and practical questions.

A COMPLETE RANGE OF INVESTMENT PRODUCTS

Depending on the duration of your investment, the currency of your account, and the degree of risk you are willing to take, we advise you in choosing the best option to maximize your capital.

We will also provide you with detailed information on the taxation of your investments depending on your expatriate status.

CONTACT:

BRD Charles de Gaulle Branch, Calea Dorobantilor no. 239, 1st District, Bucharest, Romania.

Telephone: + 40 21 318 26 97

Working hours: Monday to Friday, 9 AM - 6 PM

Branch manager: Mrs Anca PAMFILOIU

Telephone: +40 21 318 26 93; 0752 095 360

BRD contact details:

Phone: 0800.803.803, Toll-free number in the Telekom network

Phone: 021 302 61 61, reachable from all networks

Phone: * BANCA (* 2622), standard call charges in Orange, Vodafone, Telekom Mobile and RCS Digi Mobil networks

Email: mybrdcontact@brd.ro

(p) - This article is an advertorial.