(P) The world's best business schools invite you to an exclusive MBA event this February

On 24 February, at 18:00 (GMT+2 time), QS brings together top business schools for a unique Central and Eastern Europe MBA event.

Admissions directors from HEC Paris (France), Hult International Business School (USA), EU Business School (Germany), Warwick Business School (UK), WU Executive Academy (Austria), UBC Sauder School of Business (Canada), Kogod School of Business (USA), Queens School of Business (Canada), and other leading business schools will discuss with those interested in applying for an MBA, in one-to-one online sessions.

Attending the event brings a unique opportunity to apply for a scholarship worth up to $45,000, receive advice from Jelena Radonjic - a member of the prestigious Forbes Coaches Council, and win an annual Masterclass subscription. Moreover, during the event successful MBA and EMBA alumni will share their study and post-MBA experiences.

The event is free, but places are limited. Those interested should register by 20 February on the TopMBA website.

MBA Hiring Outlooks Look Positive For 2023 According To Employers

The latest edition of the QS TopMBA Jobs & Salary Report reflects on the enduring value of an MBA programme to employers across the world, and the report found global compensation for MBA hires increased 10 percent over the last year.

86 percent of surveyed hiring managers said they expect MBA hiring at their organisation to either remain stable or increase over the coming year, and QS’ report offers evidence that employers continue to view the skills nurtured by an MBA as indispensable, and increasingly remunerative.

On the same day, QS is also organising an event dedicated to those eager to pursue a Master’s programme.

During the event students and graduates, members of the League of Romanian Students Abroad - one of the event partners - will give details about their study experiences abroad.

LUISS Business School (Italy), Hult International Business School (USA), Audencia Business School (France), UBC Sauder School of Business (Canada), Kogod School of Business (USA), Politecnico di Milano (Italy), NYU Tandon (USA), Deusto Business School (Spain), Bocconi University (Italy) are some of the universities that will give advice and information on 24 February.

Attendance is possible with prior registration on the TopUniversities website.

