Work from Home has taken a centerfold in the Romanian capital Bucharest since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic which ousted people from their offices and forced them to adapt their work routines to their home environment. But does remote work have to be all about working from...home? Let’s look at a more and more attractive alternative: working from… the hotel.

With houses turned into improv office spaces, between sharing the living space with family and adapting the life patterns to the new setup, many have trouble focusing, which in turn makes their work less efficient. It’s especially hard to work from home for those who have kids. Homes are no longer just homes: they’re classrooms and playgrounds as school has moved online; they’re two offices in one.

Apart from issues with space allocation and disrupting the flows of the house, the work from home movement has another caveat: it can have a negative impact over the employee/manager/entrepreneur’s mental state. Recent studies show a significant drop in the work/life balance and a worsening of the wellbeing for those who work from home. Going back to office work is still in an unknown future, so cue in alternatives to work from home.



One option has become extremely attractive lately - Work from Hotel. It is suited for company employees, freelancers and entrepreneurs who need a daily work routine outside their homes, in a safe, clean, and well managed space.

The four-star Hotel Cismigiu in Bucharest is offering packages starting EUR 15/day/person (VAT included), which allows one to work from the working space in the foyer, a conference room, or one of the hotel’s apartments. The hotel offers high speed wireless internet, reception and concierge services, free parking and gym access.

The Foyer package offers a workspace in the elegant foyer on the 1st floor of the hotel. Guests can order drinks from the hotel reception during the day and have access to reception and office services, including beverages, printing services of up to 20 pages/day, free WiFi, concierge services, parcel reception, reception, and dispatch services, for EUR 15/day. The Conference Room package brings an office set up in a conference room, and in addition to the foyer package, free parking in the parking lot, and more printing credits, for EUR 25/day.

The Private Apartment package brings access during the day to a 4-star apartment (from 9 am to 6 PM), with its own bathroom, a king-size bed, living with workspace and space for private meetings or via Zoom. In addition to the Conference Room packages, it offers free access to the gym, up to 50 pages printed per day and access to room service orders, for EUR 40/day.

Hotel Cismigiu sanitizes daily, to high standards, all hotel spaces, for protection against COVID-19. They have implemented over 60 protection, hygiene and social distancing measures and we apply the Salesianer cleaning standards, which offer guarantees for hygiene and sustainability.

The Hotel is located downtown, close to all means of public transport, and it has its parking space. Cismigiu Park is just 3 minutes away by foot, for when you need to get from fresh air while on a break from work.

Daily Work from Hotel Passes are purchased and paid directly at the hotel reception, on the day you choose to come to work. For more details, you can send the hotel a message at mirela.cojocaru@hotelcismigiu.ro or by phone +40751 126 489

For more details, check the Work from Hotel Packages here on Hotel Cismigiu’s website.

(p) - This article is an advertorial.