(P) Why is it so important for Adobe Romania to get onboarding right

Partner Content

Most people are excited to start a new job, but it can be stressful, too. New jobs often bring with them the opportunity to meet new people, earn more money, gain more experience, extend the area of expertise, but at the same time, it can be a very unsettling experience. Everything is new and exciting. However, new employees may have concerns about meeting the manager’s expectations, fitting in with their colleagues, or fully understand the requirements of their role.

That’s why Adobe Romania, the largest Adobe Research & Development center in EMEA, considers building an effective and strong onboarding process is the best way to welcome, retain, and create employee engagement.

During onboarding, new employees are familiarized with the company and its roles and although this process takes a while, an effective onboarding process is a key to success in retaining new hires. For Adobe Romania the focus on this stage is clarifying expectations and making new employees feel welcome and an essential part of the team.

The company believes onboarding is crucial not only because it acclimates employees to their role and future responsibilities but also because, when it comes to feeling comfortable in a new job, comprehensive onboarding is essential.

According to a survey conducted by Adobe Romania, most of the employees feel their role matches the description provided during the recruitment process and over 70% of new employees feel they received accurate information during interviews. Employees also mentioned the company’s reputation as one of the reasons for applying for a role: “The reputation of being a center of excellence and one of the best tech companies in Bucharest.”

How Adobe Romania onboards new employees remotely?

Like most organizations, Adobe Romania also has transitioned to remote work in response to the coronavirus pandemic, making the completely virtual onboarding of new hires a necessity. This process can be challenging, but by using the right technologies and well-organized trainings, Adobe Romania found a way to make this process easier for new employees. Hiring and onboarding can be done successfully when the company culture truly supports the entire process. Effective remote onboarding is all about planning ahead and considering new hires’ needs.

All hardware equipment is delivered by courier to a home address provided by the new employee. They also receive a $500 fund for their home office needs like a new desk, chair, or monitor.

According to a survey conducted by Adobe Romania, most employees feel welcomed and valued within their new team. Moreover, human interaction with colleagues and the manager were very valued by new joiners: “The best thing was that there was always someone whom I could ask questions. This was more important than the self-service materials.”

From the beginning, Adobe Romania emphasizes that onboarding objectives should be clear and agreed with new colleagues, the progress being measured in a very transparent way. The onboarding experience is vital because it demonstrates that the company is dedicated to its employees.

One of the reasons Adobe Romania is a center of excellence and top employer in Bucharest is the extraordinary way it communicates both in the offline and online work environments, especially when there are new colleagues joining the community. The leadership team highly appreciates and encourages bidirectional feedback.

Great onboarding process leads to a positive employee experience

Continuously improving employees' experience is a top priority for Adobe Romania, therefore everyone receives the flexibility to integrate their life into the work schedule: run errands, pick up the kids from school, attend PTA meetings, go to the gym, and so on.

According to a survey, Adobe Romania is considered a standard in the latest, state-of-the-art technology. Most of the candidates joined Adobe thanks to its brand, brand ambassadors, and company’s reputation for being a center of excellence: “Adobe is one of the standards in technology, and the culture it has is renowned even outside the company. It has been one of my goals to join the Adobe family.”

Flexible hours, compensation & benefits, great company culture, learning, and career opportunities blended with an efficient onboarding process represent, for Adobe Romania, the key to success: “It's a great company where you can learn and grow very fast”, a new hire mentioned in an onboarding survey. People also appreciate the opportunity of working with Cloud technologies.

Moreover, statistics have shown that when a company has great onboarding and positive employee experience, a very high percentage of employees are likely to stay for at least 3-5 years, Adobe Romania being well known on the market for one of the highest retention rates.

There are over 100 open roles in Adobe Romania at the moment. To learn more about how to join Adobe Romania and available career opportunities, go here.

(p) - This article is an advertorial.