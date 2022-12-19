(P) Why do people send money from the UK to Romania?

Partner Content

Nowadays it is possible to send money overseas in a matter of minutes and many who live in the UK send cash for pickup in Romania. Let’s look at the top reasons for UK – Romania money transfers, which is now possible for a £0 fee* and exclusive FX rates for new customers of Western Union.

Sending money to friends and family in Romania is one of the top reasons, as many Romanians still live and work in the UK, even after Brexit.

Then come those who are buying a property in Romania or who send money for work on a property to be completed in Romania. Many Romanians who live abroad have started working on building houses back in Romania or are buying completed houses, places where they can move back when they retire.

Many Brits are also investing like this in Romania, especially in rural properties, so they need to send funds to their local representatives.

Another reason for sending money to Romania is for investments in assets other than properties, which are cheaper and have better yields in Romania.

Those who already have properties in Romania are using money transfer services to pay various bills or costs related to the property, which cannot be paid online.

When sending money from the UK to Romania, most clients are looking at what fees they need to pay and the foreign exchange rates.

With Western Union, either via the UK website or through the WU app – new customers have zero fees and exclusive FX rates on cash pickup.

If you live abroad and want to send money to someone in Romania, with the Western Union Digital Banking app you can do so instantly to a Western Union Digital Bank account holder, directly in the app, from the comfort of your home. The receiver also gets the money instantly and can withdraw them at an ATM, with the debit card that comes with opening the Digital Banking account.

That’s because the app allows banking in multiple currencies, as well as provides a free Visa Platinum debit card, thus working as a bank account, with a free current account and a free savings account included.

Signing up and creating a WU+ account is fast and easy in the app, and after being approved, new customers can order their Visa Platinum card right away. New users also get two fee-free Western Union money transfers.

The WU+ app is found in the Apple and Android app stores as Western Union Digital Bank, and it is free to install and signup to.

Digital banking is more convenient, allowing 24/7 access to the funds, as well as the ability to go cashless while being in full control of funds and costs associated with transfers.

Using WU+ to send funds makes it easier for the sender too: they can scan their card to quickly set up a card payment and avoid mistakes by using the phone camera, track the transfer in real-time and get notified when the receiver collects their money, as well as resend to the same person at a later time, without filling in their details again.

Encryption is used to protect money transfers, as well as PCI DSS compliance rules. Western Union has been at the forefront of technology use through its long history of over 145 years.

Western Union now offers money transfer services around the world. Its agent retail network exceeds half a million locations across the globe, and in its digital platform, there are 25 transactions being carried out every second.

Western Union serves millions of retail and digital customers every day, who are able to cash in their payouts at bank accounts and wallets worldwide.

(p) - This article is an advertorial.