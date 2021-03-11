(P) Un-bank yourself

Partner Content

At Bitcoin Romania, our mission is to get everybody and everything into Bitcoin. And rather sooner than later. For 7 years we are on a crusade demystifying Bitcoin and promoting the vast opportunities of Bitcoin as a personal and/or corporate investment. Un-bank yourself is our advice to anyone who is listening. And by connecting the online and offline world with their Bitcoin ATMs, the rise of Bitcoin Romania goes hand in hand with the skyrocketing course and increasing popularity of Bitcoin. Yet there is no end to our ambition: “We plan to have over 250 Bitcoin ATM machines in Romania before the end of the year and campaign for companies to invest in Bitcoin”. Get ready to be dazzled!

Bitcoin Romania, the first and largest cryptocurrency trading platform in the country, celebrates in March seven years of presence on the market. When we passed 100.000 Bitcoin users in Romania on our trading platform, as it was a sign that Bitcoin was really taken off here. As cryptocurrency is on the rise, so is its popularity on a greater scale. Where it was first a novelty for early adopters and investors, the use and the way people can use them bring to light the advantages.

Now a new trend is taking place, companies transfer their capital from their traditional bank account into cryptocurrency. The examples are many, just in these few months: Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, Tesla founder Elon Musk and many others. According to Constantin Rotariu, co-founder of Bitcoin Romania the reason for the migration is the growth in capital and value preservation they foresee in the long term. Basically, they are reasoning that a fixed amount of money in a traditional bank account gives the security that, when untouched, a few years later this amount remains on the same level. But by putting in the right cryptocurrency, that amount is bound to be growing, leaving you a profit.

Bitcoin has been around for a while. And we at Bitcoin Romania are making efforts to stimulate the use of the coin and to promote the ways of dealing with it. For example, we have now 33 ATMs placed in Romania, connecting the online world and offline world. You can buy and sell on the spot cryptocurrency using cash money. We believe that the visibility of the machines contributes to the demystification of Bitcoin.

Romanians by nature are a bit distrustful but open to new things. So private investors are naturally the first that came in and form a steady influx. Companies in Romania are a bit weary of investing directly in Bitcoin, which has to do with the lack of knowledge, not with the lack of laws or anything. And we are referring here to the financial consultants and accountants. When they lack the knowledge of what a company can do with Bitcoin, then they will never actively pursue such a solution, let alone advise it. Or will even be reluctant when the idea is merely put forward. That is a challenge for us. And we are happy to explain them.

Bitcoin Romania organizes every Tuesday, from 12.30 – 14.00 hours a business lunch at their HQ. Max 4 people at the time can and discuss directly with Constantin Rotariu regarding investment possibilities for companies. Interested in participating? Contact: [email protected]

(p) - This article is an advertorial.