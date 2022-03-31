(P) Scholarships for high school students practising sports - enrollment open
The only hybrid international high school in Romania offers high school students worldwide the opportunity to win a once in a lifetime scholarship.
Spark School wants to help high school students who practice a professional sport have the chance to continue their education while also following their passions.
Sports we support: tennis, horse riding, basketball, football, handball, volleyball, swimming.
What we offer:
- Seven full-time scholarships for each of the above sports
- Part-time scholarships
We value:
- Passion
- Spirit of adventure
- Eagerness to grow
- Ready to embrace challenges
Who can apply
Each high school student worldwide who practices one of the sports above.
Our requirements
- Complete the application form
- Send us a video about yourself and what motivates you to win this scholarship at Spark School
- Minimum a B1 Level of English with proof of language competency
- Recommendation letter from your sports coach
Key Dates
1st April - 30th April - Submission of the files
1st May - 6th May - Selection process
16th May - 20th May - Interviews
1st June - Announcing the winners
1st September - Welcoming you
If you feel we are a match and our values and education profile matches your needs, we don't hesitate to apply to one of our scholarships. We can say that for us, the well-being of our students is a priority, which is why we value sports and try to support those who do this regularly.
