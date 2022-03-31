(P) Scholarships for high school students practising sports - enrollment open

Partner Content

The only hybrid international high school in Romania offers high school students worldwide the opportunity to win a once in a lifetime scholarship.

Spark School wants to help high school students who practice a professional sport have the chance to continue their education while also following their passions.

Sports we support: tennis, horse riding, basketball, football, handball, volleyball, swimming.

What we offer:

Seven full-time scholarships for each of the above sports

Part-time scholarships

We value:

Passion

Spirit of adventure

Eagerness to grow

Ready to embrace challenges

Who can apply

Each high school student worldwide who practices one of the sports above.

Our requirements

Complete the application form

Send us a video about yourself and what motivates you to win this scholarship at Spark School

Minimum a B1 Level of English with proof of language competency

Recommendation letter from your sports coach

Key Dates

1st April - 30th April - Submission of the files

1st May - 6th May - Selection process

16th May - 20th May - Interviews

1st June - Announcing the winners

1st September - Welcoming you

If you feel we are a match and our values and education profile matches your needs, we don't hesitate to apply to one of our scholarships. We can say that for us, the well-being of our students is a priority, which is why we value sports and try to support those who do this regularly.

(p) - This article is an advertorial.