(P) Scholarships for high school students practising sports - enrollment open

31 March 2022
romaniainsider
The only hybrid international high school in Romania offers high school students worldwide the opportunity to win a once in a lifetime scholarship.

Spark School wants to help high school students who practice a professional sport have the chance to continue their education while also following their passions.

Sports we support: tennis, horse riding, basketball, football, handball, volleyball, swimming.

What we offer:

  • Seven full-time scholarships for each of the above sports
  • Part-time scholarships

We value:

  • Passion
  • Spirit of adventure
  • Eagerness to grow
  • Ready to embrace challenges

Who can apply

Each high school student worldwide who practices one of the sports above. 

Our requirements

  • Complete the application form
  • Send us a video about yourself and what motivates you to win this scholarship at Spark School 
  • Minimum a B1 Level of English with proof of language competency
  • Recommendation letter from your sports coach

Key Dates  

1st April - 30th April - Submission of the files

1st May - 6th May - Selection process

16th May - 20th May - Interviews

1st June - Announcing the winners

1st September - Welcoming you 

If you feel we are a match and our values and education profile matches your needs, we don't hesitate to apply to one of our scholarships. We can say that for us, the well-being of our students is a priority, which is why we value sports and try to support those who do this regularly. 

(p) - This article is an advertorial.

1

