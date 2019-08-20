(P) ROLANG School has won the "Language School of the Year" International Award for the 3rd year in a row

ROLANG School, the only school in Romania that specializes in teaching the Romanian language to international students, has won the 2019/2020 iStudy Global Awards for "Language School of the Year". ROLANG is the triple winner of this award (2018-2020) and it is the only institution in Romania that has ever won such a prize at the “Language school of the year” category.

The iStudy Guide Awards represent the pinnacle of teaching excellence, celebrating those organizations and institutions that make working, studying and volunteering abroad a successful venture. The iStudy Guide Awards is a UK initiative that offers a worldwide expertise in education, teaching, and volunteering in top destinations starting with Spain, France, Italy, China, and ending with the United Kingdom and the United States. The awards are meant to recognize the contribution of foreign language centers that provide high-class education in the world. This year has seen an unprecedented number of shortlisted companies, providing strong competition in every category.

All winners of the iStudy Guide Awards are subject to the same rigorous assessment criteria, carried out by our in-house professionals. This ensures only the most deserving firms and individuals walk away with one of these prestigious accolades and gain a place in the awards winners’ guide which will be distributed to over 500,000 people worldwide.

During the Global Awards process over 100.000 professionals, students and the general public were invited to nominate universities, colleges, schools, associations and individuals based on their recent achievements. Additionally, the iStudy Guide’s extensive research team has put forward a selection of companies who have excelled within their sector. Information was submitted on each nominee and the independent judging panel have decided upon the most deserving teams, practices and individuals to walk away with one of these prestigious accolades. Award winners gained a place in the awards winners’ guide, which will be distributed to over 500.000 students, professionals and businesses.

ROLANG School specializes in teaching the Romanian language to international students. The school was founded in 2009 by Mona Moldoveanu Pologea, Ph.D. Linguist, and became very fast a leading provider of Romanian language courses for foreigners. The school provides a wide range of Romanian language programs (class courses, individual courses, summer school, online courses, Romanian for citizenship and business) and it uses its own course materials (the“Learn Romanian” manual, written by the school managing director). The school has around 800 foreign students/year, offering top-notch courses for foreigners with different language skills requirements. In 2011, ROLANG School became a member of the European Language Council.

(p) - This article is an advertorial.