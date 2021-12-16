(P) Radisson Hotel Group ready to take on Romanian market with new hotels and local partnerships for full travel rebound

Partner Content

Radisson Hotel Group, one of the largest hotel groups in the world, continues its expansion in Romania where it will open two new hotels in 2022, in Brașov and Cluj and one in Timișoara in 2023, and where it plans to introduce new properties in partnership with local investors. Building on the success of its five-year transformation plan, the company, one of the largest hotel groups in the world, with over 1,600 hotels in 120 countries, is ready for the full rebound of travel. It is currently developing close to 400 hotels – some 62,000 rooms - across the world, under the nine brands in the portfolio.

Radisson Hotel Group, which is present in Romania with two brands, Radisson Blu and Park Inn by Radisson, both of which are in Bucharest, aims to bring more hotels to key cities in Romania. Additionally, the development team is looking to introduce new brands to the country.

One is Radisson Individuals, a conversion brand that offers independent hotels and local, regional chains the opportunity to be part of the global Radisson Hotel Group platform, benefit from the Group’s international strength and best-in-class revenue generating systems, with the freedom to maintain their own style and identity. Since its launch, the brand is already global with over 35 hotels in the portfolio.

“We noticed a niche in the market where owners are looking for conversion-friendly solutions that offer existing hotels the opportunity to join a strong international network as they look for greater visibility and consumer confidence. We look forward to introducing this brand to the Romanian market. We see great chances to further grow our presence in Romania, building upon our success in Bucharest and would like to introduce our luxury Radisson Collection and upscale lifestyle Radisson Red brands in particular” said David Jenkins, Vice President Business Development at Radisson Hotel Group. “Both brands have made significant impacts since launch with 37 Radisson Collection hotels and 30 Radisson RED hotels now open and in the pipeline across EMEA” noted Jenkins.

Since the launch of Radisson Individuals, the brand has expanded its presence globally with recent signings and openings in the U.K., Germany, Spain, Austria, Bulgaria, Russia, Estonia, and Africa.

Another brand suited for the Romanian market is Radisson, an upscale hotel brand that offers Scandinavian inspired hospitality, which enables guests to focus on a work/life balance and find harmony in their travel experience. Radisson operates 180 such hotels globally and has a staggering pipeline of 100+ hotels, mostly in APAC and EMEA, making the brand a truly global player in the upscale segment.

Radisson Hotel Group’s dynamic business model of leased, managed, and franchised hotels means it can offer owners a tailormade solution for their properties and deliver one of the strongest Gross Operating Profit (GOP) margins in the industry, approximately 40% across the world. “To date, around 65% of our owners have more than one property with us. These long-standing relationships are based on trust, responsibility, and accountability,” added David Jenkins.

The hospitality group has invested more than USD 400 million over the last three years to further strengthen the relevance of its brands, in new innovative business lines such as hybrid rooms, serviced apartments, and urban resorts, as well as in State of the art IT infrastructure. Over USD 100 million are currently being invested to provide hotel owners and guests world-class and state of the art information technology focusing on guest experience, property management as well as revenue, and cost optimization.

“Speed, agility, responsiveness, and a pragmatic mindset make Radisson Hotel Group stand out from the crowd. We believe in long-standing relationships based on trust, responsibility, and accountability,” added David Jenkins.

Radisson Hotel Group is solidly committed to becoming the brand of choice for owners, partners, and guests by delivering a flexible cost model, a best-in-class revenue management system, and a fully updated brand architecture in each segment. Speed, agility, responsiveness, and a pragmatic mindset make Radisson Hotel Group stand out from the crowd.

“We believe in the strength of our industry, and are ready to welcome back travel safely as vaccinations and digital health certificates continue to be rolled out in Europe,” concluded David Jenkins.

