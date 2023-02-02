Education
Partner Content

(P) Open Days event at King’s Oak British International School - Come and discover what sets us apart!

02 February 2023
romaniainsider
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

This goes to all the parents out there who are dealing with what can be such an emotional and complex process: finding the best learning and developing environment for your child. And there is certainly a school to suit each and every child!

From Monday, the 6th to Thursday the 9th of February, we warmly invite you to come along for an introductory tour of our wonderful school during our OPEN DAYS event.

Come and see why King`s Oak British International School is a unique learning environment where relationships are at the heart of the school, where every member of staff knows our children and families well. 

Personalised learning becomes possible and successful when children’s individual learning needs and interests are known by their teachers.

What is the best way to learn more about us? Visit us!

Please register your attendance at reception@kingsoakschool.ro and we will be delighted to show you our facilities and answer any questions you may have. Learn more on kingsoakschool.ro.

(p) - This article is an advertorial.

Normal
Education
Partner Content

(P) Open Days event at King’s Oak British International School - Come and discover what sets us apart!

02 February 2023
romaniainsider
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

This goes to all the parents out there who are dealing with what can be such an emotional and complex process: finding the best learning and developing environment for your child. And there is certainly a school to suit each and every child!

From Monday, the 6th to Thursday the 9th of February, we warmly invite you to come along for an introductory tour of our wonderful school during our OPEN DAYS event.

Come and see why King`s Oak British International School is a unique learning environment where relationships are at the heart of the school, where every member of staff knows our children and families well. 

Personalised learning becomes possible and successful when children’s individual learning needs and interests are known by their teachers.

What is the best way to learn more about us? Visit us!

Please register your attendance at reception@kingsoakschool.ro and we will be delighted to show you our facilities and answer any questions you may have. Learn more on kingsoakschool.ro.

(p) - This article is an advertorial.

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 February 2023
Social
Most counties in Romania losing residents, aging, latest census shows
01 February 2023
Social
Transparency International: Corruption in Romania near global average
20 January 2023
Events
Romania’s George Enescu Festival: Tickets for the 2023 edition go on sale on February 1
19 January 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sets new liquidity records in 2022 despite volatility and uncertainties
18 January 2023
Business
Romania’s Dacia overtakes Kia, Hyundai, Ford, Fiat, Opel and Citroen, climbs to Top 10 top selling car brands in EU
17 January 2023
Social
2022 was third hottest year on record in Romania, official data says
16 January 2023
Business
Romania’s car production accelerates to new record in 2022
06 January 2023
Macro
High inflation and economic growth or low inflation and recession? Pick your 2023 poison